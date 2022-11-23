SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we approach the holiday law enforcement want to remind drivers to have patience and use extra caution as you travel for Thanksgiving.

“Drive Safe. I mean it probably goes without saying, it’s a little odd to say that but if people just slow down, take their time. There’s probably going to be a lot of cars on the road at different points in time,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

If you’re passing through more rural areas make sure to watch for animals trying to cross the road.

If you plan on having a drink with your Thanksgiving meal plan on having a sober driver who can get you where you need to go.