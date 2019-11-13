Authorities remind drives to clear windshields

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in northeastern KELOLAND have a reminder for everyone in the state as winter begins.

The frost covered windshield is a familiar sight for people who’ve spent winters in South Dakota.

The Watertown Police Department wants to remind everyone that state traffic laws say you can’t drive with your windshield, side windows or back windows covered in frost or fog.

They all have to be able to be seen through.

Authorities say you should make sure to give yourself a little extra time to clean off your windows before you get behind the wheel.