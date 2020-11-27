Authorities remind drivers to travel safely

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — While fewer people may be traveling this Thanksgiving, the South Dakota Highway Patrol wants drivers to travel safely.

The Highway Patrol said troopers would be out on the road throughout the weekend reminding those traveling to be careful. Authorities said drivers should slow down, pay attention, drive sober and wear a seat belt.

The Thanksgiving motor vehicle fatal crash reporting period in 102 hours from 6 p.m. Wednesday to midnight on Sunday. In 2019, there were 323 crashes with one death and 62 injuries.