Authorities remind drivers to slow down at rural intersections with tall corn

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. – This time of year. It’s hot, fields are nice and green and the corn is tall. However, this could lead to deadly crashes at rural intersections if drivers are not careful.

Sgt. Scott Dubbe with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office explains what you need to keep in mind.

“So anytime you’re out in the county, whether it’s tall corn or if you’re in the city, and it’s the winter time and you have snow piled up,” Sgt. Dubbe said. “If you can’t see 200 feet in every direction as you’re approaching that intersection, you have to slow down to 15 miles per hour, even in some instances, come to a complete stop before you can safely proceed.”

Many rural intersections are unmarked, with no stop signs or yield signs, so you should take extra caution, especially with tall corn this time of year.

“If you have a yield sign, that normally means proceed with caution, it doesn’t give a particular mile per hour so if it’s in May and you can clearly see in every direction, maybe that’s 20 or 30 miles per hour, but this time of year, that might be coming to a complete stop to meet that definition of proceed with caution,” Sgt. Dubbe said.

And always remain cautious and aware of your surroundings at every intersection, no matter if they’re marked or not.

“Sometimes people can let their guard down because they’re out in the country,” Dubbe said. “There’s not many stoplights or anything like that, so we want to keep people on their toes especially with the tall corn, so buckle up like usual, drive a reasonable speed and please slow down at every intersection that you cannot see.”

In addition to tall corn, you also need to be on the lookout for motorcycles – especially with the Sturgis Rally just a few weeks away.