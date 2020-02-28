Authorities release victim’s name from Wednesday’s shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the name of the victim from Wednesday’s deadly shooting near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Casey Bonhorst, 30, was killed shortly after delivering a pizza around 8:40 p.m. Police say one witness saw a man running in the area heading south .

Clemens said police received a few tips on Thursday but are still seeking more information from the public.

“This is one of those cases where we’re really relying on the public heavily,” Clemens said. “We know somebody probably knows something or has heard something.”

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 or use the Free App Called “P3 Tips.”