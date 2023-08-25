JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of some of the people involved in a deadly crash near Kadoka on Monday.

An 11-year-old Fort Thompson boy died in the crash along I-90, however, authorities did not release his name.

A seven-year-old girl as well as a 35-year-old Box Elder woman have life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Authorities say all of them were in an SUV when it was rear-ended by another car.

The SUV went into the median and rolled.

The driver of the car had minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.