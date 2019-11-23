Authorities release names of teens who died in Lyman County crash

KENNEBEC, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified two people who died in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning north of Kennebec.

The Department of Public Safety says a pickup was heading north on South Dakota Highway 273, when it went off the road and rolled. All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver, Damion Young of Spearfish, and 17-year-old Antonio Gunhammer of Sioux Falls were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third passenger, an 18-year-old from Sioux Falls, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the Chamberlain hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.