Authorities release names of teens who died in Lyman County crash

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

KENNEBEC, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified two people who died in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning north of Kennebec. 

The Department of Public Safety says a pickup was heading north on South Dakota Highway 273, when it went off the road and rolled. All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle.  

The 18-year-old driver, Damion Young of Spearfish, and 17-year-old Antonio Gunhammer of Sioux Falls were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The third passenger, an 18-year-old from Sioux Falls, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the Chamberlain hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.  

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests