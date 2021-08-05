Authorities release names in Buffalo County fatal crash

FORT THOMPSON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the 17-year-old girl who was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Fort Thompson on Sunday, August 1.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Randa Haak of Gann Valley was heading north in an Equinox on 349th Avenue when it collided with a Dodge pickup at the top of a hill crest.

Officials say Haak was transferred to the Chamberlain hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was wearing a seat belt.

All three men in the pickup were also hurt, authorities say. The 78-year-old driver and a 77-year-old passenger had non life-threatening injuries. Officials say they were wearing seat belts. The third occupant, a 68-year-old, had serious life-threatening injuries. They were not wearing a seat belt.

All three occupants were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.