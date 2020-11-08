Authorities release names from fatal UTV-vehicle crash near Tyndall

BON HOMME COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have released the names of the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash north of Tyndall on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a UTV was heading west on South Dakota Highway 46 and was turning into a driveway when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The two vehicles rolled into a nearby ditch and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The man driving the UTV was 57-year-old Richard Zander of Scotland, and the man driving the car was 69-year-old David Painter of Avon. Officials say neither of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.