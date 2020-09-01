Authorities release names from fatal motorcycle crash near Hartford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 43-year-old Colman man has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash near Hartford Saturday night.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said Eric Top was not wearing a helmet when he was thrown from his motorcycle. He was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died from his injuries.

Top’s motorcycle crashed into the back of a pickup truck waiting to take a left-hand turn into a business. Authorities said the motorcycle failed to slow down in time while heading eastbound on S.D. Highway 38.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck — John Henjum, 37, and a 44-year-old woman, were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.