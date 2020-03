Authorities have identified the person who killed in a crash Thursday south of McLaughlin.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Lana Van Nortrick was killed when she lost control of her vehicle on SD Highway 63 and rolled. Authorities say icy roads played a factor in the crash.

Nortrick was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash