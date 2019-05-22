Authorities release name of man in deputy-involved shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Department of Criminal Investigation has wrapped up its review of a deputy-involved shooting in Minnehaha County. Now it'll move to the Attorney General, who will decide if the deputy was justified in opening fire on 44-year-old George Lee Rinzy, Junior, who faces several counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, simple assault, intentional damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say Rinzy charged at a deputy with a knife just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. That's when the deputy shot him twice.

Here's a reason why it has taken a while to get answers. The Department of Criminal Investigation took over the case from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Rinzy was confronting the sheriff's office employee inside the jail, and banging a glass bottle against a wall.

Eventually, he went outside and was allegedly throwing rocks and the bottle at the jail. Deputies went out to the parking lot to tell Rinzy to stop. This all happened Tuesday afternoon. A viral Facebook video shows a few clues about how it all ended. A witness caught the incident on camera, and you can hear authorities telling the man to stop when he is doing. That's when he charges toward a deputy.

Authorities say the man was armed with a knife.

"Unfortunately, I don't have a lot -- much to update you with," Jeff Gromer, Minnehaha County Jail warden, said on Wednesday.

Gromer says there are a few moving parts to the process once the DCI completes this type of investigation.

"They'll forward any charging decisions over to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's Office and then they'll forward the case to the Attorney General's Office," Gromer said.

June 20 is the deadline for the DCI to get its summary of the case to the AG. The AG typically looks at cases with officer-involved shootings. The Minnehaha County State's Attorney will make a decision on any criminal charges.

"The Sheriff's Office and in this case the jail division really kind of stays hands off on the investigation and will allow them to do their follow-up on it," Gromer said.

The AG's office says the summary will be made public some time after June 20. We're told the officer who fired the gun is out of the office today. The Sheriff's Office hasn't decided when he'll return to work.

Here's a look at the charges:

