Authorities release name of homicide victim, call for public’s help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities released the name of the victim from Monday’s homicide investigation.

Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said the body found in the ditch south of the intersection of Highway 42 and 464th Avenue was 30-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt, of Sioux Falls.

Phillips said an autopsy is taking place Tuesday morning. Authorities are hoping to get more information after that process. Detectives are painting a backwards picture, starting with the gunshot reports at 11 p.m. Sunday night and going back in time.

Phillips stressed anyone with any information or has seen suspicious activity in the past week to contact authorities. Authorities want any piece of information related to the investigation and rewards would be available if it leads to an arrest.

Call Crimestoppers (605) 367-7007 or the non-emergency line at the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.