MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the name of the victim from a fatal one-vehicle crash 10 miles south of Madison on Friday night.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says 39-year-old Joshua Anderson, of Wentworth, died when he lost control of his pickup truck on a slippery road. The truck was southbound on Highway 19 when it went into the ditch and rolled.

Anderson was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.