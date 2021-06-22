Authorities release more information on multi-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have more information on a multi-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls Monday evening.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says four people went to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just before 8 p.m.

Officials say a vehicle was driving east on 85th Street, as it crossed Highway 11, it was t-boned by a vehicle that was towing another car. The impact of the collision sent that vehicle into the path of a third vehicle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending.