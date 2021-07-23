Authorities release more information on I-229 crash that lead to three fatalities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released an update on the fatal crash that happened along Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls Thursday evening.

According to authorities, three people died in a one-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. After investigating, officials believe the 2010 Mazda3 was heading north on I-229 when it left the roadway to the right, hit a tree and caught on fire.

The 22-year-old man driving and the two female passengers were both pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say one of the passengers is an 18-year-old. The age of the other passenger is unknown at this time.

Officials say seat belt use is under investigation.