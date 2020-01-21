Authorities release more details on shooting that happened Friday night in SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about a shooting that sent a 27-year old man to the hospital.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment at 12th and Duluth. Police say it started as an argument between a woman and the suspect. The two ended up inside the apartment where the argument continued.

“And then her brother showed up and he heard the arguing went into the bedroom where that was taking place. There was some type of scuffle between the two guys the woman had left that bedroom and went out to the front room and she heard a couple of gun shots,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said

Police say the woman’s brother was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect contacted them shortly after the shooting. So far not charges have been filed.