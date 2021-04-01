Authorities release identity of man who was found unresponsive in Pennington Co. Jail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the inmate who died at the Pennington County Jail.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pennington County Correctional Officers found an inmate unresponsive inside his cell. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, authorities say.

63-year-old Douglas Sorensen was being held without bond on state charges. Officials say the charges include solicitation of a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

An autopsy was completed on Wednesday.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation will be handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 