Authorities release identity of man who was found unresponsive in Pennington Co. Jail

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the name of the inmate who died at the Pennington County Jail.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pennington County Correctional Officers found an inmate unresponsive inside his cell. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, authorities say.

63-year-old Douglas Sorensen was being held without bond on state charges. Officials say the charges include solicitation of a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

An autopsy was completed on Wednesday.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation will be handling the investigation.