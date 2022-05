MINNEHAHA, COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a fatal 2-vehicle crash east of Baltic Friday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge pickup.

One of the drivers died as a result of their injuries. The other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information has been given at this time.