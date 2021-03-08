UPDATE: Authorities on scene of crash in Hartford; Student airlifted to hospital

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County deputies and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are on the scene of a crash on Highway 38 in Hartford Monday morning.

Captain Michael Walsh with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says troopers ended a pursuit of a vehicle as it entered Hartford. The driver continued on and hit a minivan near the West Central High School.

Walsh says the driver of the minivan was a West Central student; she was airlifted to the hospital and was said to be conscious and breathing.

The suspect was taken for medical care by ambulance.

KELOLAND News has a photographer on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest details.