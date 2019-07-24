Authorities need public’s help locating missing Rapid City man

Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

49-year-old Paul Oxton of Rapid City was reported missing on July 3 after his family was unable to make contact with him.

Authorities say on July 14 his family reported that he had made contact with them via email, but his location has not been verified by law enforcement.

Authorities say Oxton is known to travel out-of-state frequently for his job and police are still working to determine an accurate account of when he was last seen, as well as the circumstances of his disappearence.

Oxton is described as a caucasian male, 6’1″ and weights 220 Ibs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information about Oxton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sgt. Warren Poches at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.