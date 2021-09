UPDATE:

Jayda has been found and is safe.

MELLETTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Jayda Leneugh was last seen at the White River School around 4 p.m.

Jayda has shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

If you have seen Jayda or know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.