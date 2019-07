Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

51-year-old Danny Closs was last seen at Burger King on W 41st St and S Sheldon Ln around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Closs is 5’11” with a thin build. He was last seen wearing brown dress pants, brown t-shirt, and a grey sweatshirt with white tennis shoes.

Danny has autism and mental capacity of an 8-year-old. If located, you’re asked to call police.