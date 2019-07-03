UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect found in Nebraska

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Nebraska authorities say they’ve found the man wanted in connection with an attempted murder.

The Cedar County Attorney’s Office says, Tuesday night, Kevin Haug was involved in a crash, however officials do not say where the crash happened.

Haug was injured and is being treated, but he is not in custody yet.

Court papers say Haug broke into his wife’s house and stabbed a man using two different knives. Authorities believe he dumped the weapons in a swimming pool before taking off in his Suburban.

Investigators said Haug may have been heading to Yankton or Brookings.



7:15 p.m.

If you see him, you’re asked to call police.