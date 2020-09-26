Authorities: Man wanted for assaulting Turner County deputy has been arrested

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Developing this evening out of Yankton, the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force says a wanted man has been apprehended.

Authorities say Tyson Wessels was wanted on several charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement, kidnapping, escape from custody and grand theft.

Wessels assaulted a Turner County deputy and stole his patrol vehicle on Tuesday, according to police.

Law enforcement arrested him without incident in the 500 block of West 4th Street Friday evening in Yankton.

