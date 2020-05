RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities say a man has died a day after a shootout with police in Rapid City. Police say the shooting happened after a routine traffic stop on Wednesday evening.

After the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road at a Highway 44 intersection, a man got out and began shooting at officers, striking a squad car. Police Chief Karl Jegeris says officers returned fire.

The Attorney General’s Office said the man died Thursday