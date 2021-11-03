Authorities make drug bust at Flandreau casino

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Three people have been arrested on drug charges after 77 grams of meth was seized from a hotel room.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe says that the Moody County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Roberta Torres of Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. Monday. Torres had approximately 45 grams of methamphetamine on her while she was at the Royal River Casino and Hotel.

Hours later, Flandreau Police arrested 44-year-old Shawn Tufte, of Sioux Falls, outside of the casino for giving the meth to Torres earlier.

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Police searched a hotel room at Royal River Casino registered to Tufte’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Leta Morrison. Officers found 32 more grams of meth, and drug paraphernalia. In all, 2.5 ounces of meth, drug paraphernalia and around $5,000 in cash was found during the investigation.

Authorities say a 4-month old baby was also inside the room.

Morrison faces multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance and child neglect.