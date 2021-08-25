Authorities looking for Yankton man after pursuit ends in Nebraska

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KELO) — Authorities in northeastern Nebraska are looking for a South Dakota man who fled on foot after a pursuit Tuesday.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was notified that South Dakota authorities were in pursuit of a blue car that was heading into Nebraska around 5:30 p.m. Officials say deputies with Cedar County picked up the pursuit east of Wynot near Highway 12 and 571 Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was able to deploy a “tire deflation device” and the car came to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Nathan Murphree, rain into a corn field and remains at large. Law enforcement arrested the passenger.

Murphree has brown hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing red shorts. He is 6 feet tall and weights 150 pounds.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks, Nebraska State Patrol, and Cedar County Emergency Management. Officials say air craft and K-9s were used in the search.

If you see Murphree, authorities ask that you do not approach him and call 911 immediately.