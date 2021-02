SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that damaged a Minnehaha County jail transport van.

Authorities say a black, Chevy Avalanche rear-ended the van just before 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 9th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Police ask that if you recognize the vehicle or driver, call police or CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.