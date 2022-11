RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s office is looking for two girls who haven’t been seen since Friday.

Lilleighanna Pearl Quintana is 12 years old and has black hair with blonde highlights; she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

Grace Marie Dubray is 15 years old and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with roses on it, blue jeans and no shoes.

If you’ve seen either one of them, call the Pennington County Sheriff’s office.