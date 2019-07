SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are looking for an inmate who didn’t return from work release.

State prison inmate Ronald Demand was placed on escape status Saturday. The 48-year-old is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He is serving sentences out of Lincoln and Minnehaha for grand theft.

Contact authorities if you know Demand’s whereabouts.