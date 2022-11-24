SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status.

Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Chipps is currently serving sentences for possession in Minnehaha County and distribution in Pennington County.

If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to call law enforcement.