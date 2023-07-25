CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A search is underway in rural Lincoln County for a person believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

Law enforcement says a car stolen from Canton after 9 p.m. Monday was found near 276th Street and 482nd Avenue Tuesday morning. That intersection is northeast of Canton, close to the Iowa border.

Damage on the vehicle indicates it hit someone at some point, according to officials on scene. Along with blood on the car, there is also damage to the windshield. Authorities are concerned the person who was hit may not have gotten help yet, so they are searching nearby fields and ditches.

Lincoln County Sheriff and Emergency Management are on scene, along with the South Dakota Highway Patrol. In addition to walking the area, authorities are also using a drone to look for the person who was hit.

This is a developing story; look for updates here and on TV as new information is confirmed.