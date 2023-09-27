SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a parole absconder.

Authorities are trying to find 18-year-old Robert Yellowbird; he also has a warrant for escape.

Robert Yellowbird | Courtesy Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say he was last seen on the far west side of Sioux Falls on Monday. The sheriff’s office says he was with three boys from a facility in the area.

Investigators believe Yellowbird may be driving a black Ford F-150 that was stolen. It had a South Dakota license plate of 1FY720.

Yellowbird was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He is 6’0″ and weighs 140 pounds.

According to a post on Facebook from the Rapid City Police Department, it is believed Yellowbird may be in that city.

If you know where he is, call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at 605-367-7000 or Rapid City Police at 605-394-4131.