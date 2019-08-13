Authorities looking for more info in Monday’s hit and run on I-29

Authorities are searching for information on who struck and severely injured 15-year-old Jasmine Naryda Chheng of Sioux Falls on Interstate 29 early Monday morning.

Law enforcement says it appears as if Chheng was walking along the interstate when she was hit. Authorities aren’t sure why she left her vehicle or why she was driving at 3 a.m. but she may have been having car trouble.

If you were driving or were a passenger in Chheng’s vehicle, you’re asked to call police.

Authorities are also asking for friends of the victim to come forward with any information they have.

If you have any information contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-5651.