Authorities looking for missing teenager in central South Dakota

WHITE RIVER, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Mellette County are looking for a 14-year-old boy.

The Sheriff’s Office says Blake Lewis left his home in Corn Creek between 3 and 6 a.m. on Monday.

He’s said to be 5’3″ and 110-120 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Carhart jacket and black boots with a green skull on the side.

Authorities say the boy could be trying to get to Rapid City, Winner or Bassett, Nebraska.

If you know where he’s located, you are asked to call the Mellette County Sheriff’s Office at 605-259-3362.

