Authorities looking for missing man near White River

WHITE RIVER, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Mellette County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Steven Eastman was last heard from on Tuesday, November 16, when he notified his family that he was stranded in White River around 11 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Eastman is 31-years-old and 6’1″ tall, weighing around 250 lbs. He has a tattoo under his left eye and “501” tattooed on his right hand.

If you’ve seen Eastman you are asked to call the Mellette Sheriff’s Office at (605)-259-3362.