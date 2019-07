RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are looking for a minimum-security inmate who failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center from a work release job site Monday night.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections said Troy Quick Bear did not return. Quick Bear, 30, is 5-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds. He is serving three years for possession of a controlled substance.