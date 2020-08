SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking for a minimum-security inmate Friday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections said Cornell Miles walked away from the Sioux Falls Community Work Center. Miles is a 40-year-old Black man, 6-foot-1, 183 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He’s serving a 5-year sentence with two years suspended for burglary and ID theft.