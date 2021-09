SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Inmate Eric Blue Bird has been placed on escape status, according to authorities.

The DOC says Blue Bird left a community service work assignment on Wednesday at the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization.

Blue Bird is a 29-year-old Native American male. He’s 6’0″ and weighs 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from Jackson County and Minnehaha County.