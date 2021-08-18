Authorities looking for inmate placed on escape status in Huron

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Huron are asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate.

Officials with the state prison says 27-year-old Cody Summerside left housing for minimum security inmates in Huron without permission on Tuesday, August 17.

Summerside is currently serving time for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court from Lawrence County.

Law enforcement says Summerside stand 5-feet-11 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him of know where he may be, you are asked to call law enforcement.

