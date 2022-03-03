ELK POINT, S.D (KCAU) — The Elk Point Police Department is looking for a missing teenager last seen Thursday morning.

The police stated that Kaleb Preston Surber, 14, of Elk Point went missing Thursday in the early morning hours. He was last seen in Elk Point and is believed to have traveled to the Riverside area of Sioux City.

Kaleb is described as a white male teen, weighing 100 pounds and is 5-feet, 2-inches tall. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kaleb may be wearing a Nike sweater, sweatpants, a gray zip jacket, black Vans shoes, a Carhart beanie, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who may know where Kaleb is at is asked to call the Elk Point Police Department at 605–356-2184 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 605-356-2679.