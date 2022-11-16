SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police have located a man after offering a reward for information on his location.

On Monday, the department asked for help to find 38-year old Kyle Three Legs, who they say is one of two people seen with Simon Deng on October 23, the same night Deng went missing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday morning, police posted a reward was being offered to find Three Legs; less than an hour later, they updated the post to say he had been located.

The other person believed to have been with Deng the night he disappeared is Joshua Ortley, who was arrested this week in Sioux Falls.