CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Clark are looking into what sparked a fire in the northern part of town over the weekend.

The Clark Police Department says it happened in the 1000 block of North Commercial Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement arriving on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

The home is considered a total loss. Crews were on scene for around four hours. No injuries were reported.