Authorities investigating unattended deaths in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating an unattended death in the north part of the city Monday evening.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers were called to a home at 840 North Spruce Street for reports of a gunshot victim around 5:20 p.m. Those who were first on scene found two people dead inside the residence.

Detectives with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are working to find out what happened. At this time, officials do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Additional information will be made available as the investigation continues.