LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating a crash just outside of Lennox. It happened on Highway 44, near the golf course.

Authorities tell KELOLAND News the crash involved two vehicles. The driver of one was taken to the hospital. The six people in the other vehicle are okay.

Photo courtesy of KELOLAND News Photograph Sean Watkins

