Authorities investigating two back-to-back robberies in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are investigating two robberies that happened with in the same hour.

The first call came in just after 9 o’clock Wednesday night. Police say a man walked into a business on the 1500 Block of north Lacrosse Street. He allegedly took a bank bag from behind the front desk and showed a handgun to an employee before taking off.

A nearby security camera spotted the man getting into this car. Police describe it as a tan passenger vehicle with a spoiler on the trunk lid. The second robbery happened around 9:40 p.m. on 3000 block of west Main Street.

An employee told police two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks came into the store. One of the suspects showed a gun and demanded money. The clerk complied, and both subjects left and got into a car that looked similar to the vehicle from the first robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.