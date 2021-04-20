Authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Mitchell have determined that a fire in the north central part of the city is suspicious.

Crews with Mitchell Fire Rescue were called to a home for reports of a fire just before 9 p.m. Sunday. Those who were first on scene found a fire burning inside a back door.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire and search the home to see if the fire had spread. The scene was turned over to investigators. They ruled out accidental causes of the fire.

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to contact Mitchell Department of Public Safety.