ORANGE CITY, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent theft.

Authorities say a billboard canvas for Northwestern College was stolen. It happened at an intersection south of Orange City, between Monday January 16th and Saturday January 28th.

Officials say it’s worth around $700. If you have any information about the theft, you are asked to call the Sioux County Sherrif’s Office.