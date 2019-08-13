Authorities investigating stabbing near 6th Street and Cliff Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after a stabbing in the eastern part of town.

According to police, at around 3:30 p.m., officers went to an area near 6th Street and Blauvelt Avenue, which is a few blocks east of Cliff Avenue in the Whittier area. Police say when they got there, they found a group of people.

According to officials, one of the people stabbed one of the others. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, but they’re expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested.

We hope to find out more information at police briefing Tuesday.